LG Electronics aims to halve carbon emissions by 2030

All Headlines 11:32 May 20, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will halve carbon emissions by 2030 compared with 2017 levels by increasing use of renewable energy and energy-efficient management systems.

The electronics maker said its goal is aimed at having a "zero carbon" footprint by reducing CO2 emissions and increasing renewable energy sources to offset its carbon emissions.

To achieve the goal, LG plans to cut its carbon emissions from 1.9 million tons in 2017 to 960,000 tons in 2030 by adopting energy-efficient systems and expanding the use of solar power in its factories and offices.

The company also plans to step up participation in the United Nations-led clean development mechanism (CDM), which offers certified emission reduction credits for energy projects in developing countries.

LG said it earned 340,000 tons of carbon credits through CDM projects between 2015 and 2018 from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

LG Electronics introduces a solar power module during Intersolar Europe, the world's largest solar energy industry fair held in Munich, Germany, on May 16, 2016, in this photo provided by the company. (Yonhap)

The tech firm's zero carbon goal is in line with South Korea's plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions with increased use of renewable sources, such as solar and wind power.

In 2016, the government set a national target under the Paris climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from business-as-usual (BAU) levels by 2030.

The latest move also comes after the government beefed up monitoring on CO2 emissions after several chemical companies, including LG Chem and Hanwha Chemical Corp., came under investigation for allegedly fabricating air pollutant emissions,

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

