S. Korean shares up in late-morning trading
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning, but pared earlier gains as investors await the next move in the U.S.-China trade feud.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.49 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,064.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.46 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.42 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.79 percent, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, traded 2.26 percent higher.
POSCO, the nation's No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.85 percent, while Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, fell 2.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3 won from the previous session's close.
