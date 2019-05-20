Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' agency plans to recruit new producers in North America

May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The agency for K-pop superstars BTS said Monday that it will recruit new producers in North America.

Those who reside in the North America region can apply for the "Next New Creator North America" competition regardless of their age, nationality, education and experience, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

The application period is from May 20 to June 19, and selected applicants will participate in the main competition, it said. The winner will be given prize money of US$5,000.

More details are on the agency's website for the auditions at http://nnc.bighitaudition.com.

A poster for Big Hit Entertainment's "Next New Creator North America" competition for selecting the agency's new producers in North America (Yonhap)

