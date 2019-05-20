Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to talk to N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip

All Headlines 11:48 May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will talk to the North about its decision to allow businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong, the unification ministry said Monday.

On Friday, South Korea gave the green light to the businesspeople, who operated factories in Kaesong, to visit the park to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when the complex was abruptly shut down in February 2016.

"We've had discussions with the North because this is an issue that businesses have long called for," Lee Sang-min, spokesperson of the unification ministry, said at a regular press briefing. "We will continue discussions about specific schedules and the parts that require government assistance."

If realized, the envisioned trip will be the business leaders' first visit to the complex since the shutdown, which was decided by the Park Geun-hye administration in retaliation for the North's nuclear and missiles provocations.

Seoul said the decision to approve the visit was made to protect the businesspeople's property rights. Their previous attempts to visit the complex were denied as the government apparently worried a visit could signal that the two Koreas are preparing to reopen the industrial park despite Washington's push to keep sanctions on Pyongyang in place amid little progress in denuclearization talks.

"The government's basic stance is that resumption of the Kaesong complex is necessary as it is an important means for improvement of inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said. "We will continue to make the necessary efforts to create the right conditions (for its resumption) under mutual cooperation."

Regarding the government's plan to donate US$8 million to international agencies for aid projects in North Korea, Lee said the government will take steps to make sure the funds can be provided soon.

This file photo, taken from a South Korean border observatory on Feb. 8, 2019, shows the now suspended Kaesong Industrial Complex, an inter-Korean factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong. South Korea suspended the complex on Feb. 11, 2016, citing Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test and rocket launches. (Yonhap)

Thanks for your feedback!