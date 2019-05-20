Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Second DMZ hiking trail to open in Cheorwon in June
SEOUL -- The second inter-Korean border trail along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that demarcates South and North Korea will be opened to civilian hikers next month, officials said Monday.
The central section of the DMZ in Cheorwon of Gangwon Province, about 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul, will be opened for the government-initiated "DMZ Peace Trail" program on June 1, the officials said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
SEJONG -- South Korea will take "appropriate" steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, signaling Seoul's possible intervention in the foreign-exchange market.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said South Korea will strengthen the monitoring of financial markets and take preemptive actions against a risk factor amid the escalating trade frictions between the United States and China.
-----------------
S. Korea to talk to N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip
SEOUL -- South Korea will talk to the North about its decision to allow businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong, the unification ministry said Monday.
On Friday, South Korea gave the green light to the businesspeople, who operated factories in Kaesong, to visit the park to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when the complex was abruptly shut down in February 2016.
-----------------
Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
SEOUL -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday as robust gains in technology stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, supported the broader market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.4 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,068.20 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
-----------------
Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin extends scoreless streak to 31 innings, earns 6th win of '19
SEOUL -- Scoring off Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin is the toughest thing for major league hitters these days.
The South Korean left-hander improved to 6-1 for the season after shutting down the Cincinnati Reds over seven innings at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday (local time). Ryu scattered five hits while striking out five and walking one, as the Dodgers prevailed 8-3.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Moonlit nocturnal stroll at UNESCO-recognized royal palace in Seoul
SEOUL -- A nocturnal stroll under a full moon at Changdeok Palace, the only UNESCO-recognized royal palace of the five from Korea's last kingdom of Joseon, provides the kind of experience a Joseon king would have savored in the lavish palatial compound.
The royal palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually opens itself up to nighttime visitors in the spring and fall seasons every year under the Cultural Heritage Administration's special tour program, the Moonlight Tour. This year's spring program kicked off in April and runs till June.
-----------------
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- How North Korea reacts to Seoul's decisions to provide humanitarian aid and allow business people to visit a joint industrial complex in the communist nation is expected to set the tone for inter-Korean relations going forward.
Experts say that a positive reaction could help move the stalemated inter-Korean relations forward and possibly lend a much-needed stimulus for the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang that have been stalled since the breakdown of their summit in February.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Solvay's investment highlights its commitment to S. Korea: exec
SEOUL -- Solvay S.A.'s investment in South Korea, and its decision to house its specialty chemical global business unit here, underscores the Belgium chemical giant's commitment to Asia's fourth-largest economy, an executive said.
Founded in 1863, the company is one of the earliest chemical multinationals in the world, now running businesses in 62 countries with 27,000 employees. The group, which posted 10.3 billion euros (US$11.5 billion) in net sales last year, has more than 10 global units that operate like independent companies.
