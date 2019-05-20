Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Monday with Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, as they were on a visit to Seoul to mark the 60th anniversary of the two sides forging diplomatic ties.
The Danish couple are leading a delegation with the aim of promoting bilateral economic and cultural exchanges, especially on the occasion of the "2019 Korea-Denmark Cultural Year."
"I hope the hearts of the two nations' people will get closer" through the cultural year program, Moon told them.
The president noted that he's meeting with the crown prince for the first time in seven months. They encountered each other last October, when Moon visited Copenhagen for the first summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, widely called P4G.
Frederik said P4G cooperation between South Korea and Denmark is expected to deepen broader bilateral partnerships.
He added that the Danish delegation includes representatives from more than 45 companies in the health care, food and drink, lifestyle, design and sustainable development fields.
Frederik said he and his wife will also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea, an opportunity to learn about the security conditions on the peninsula.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week