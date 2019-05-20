(LEAD) Moon asks Denmark to continue support for Korea peace process
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with press briefing; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Denmark's continued support Monday for South Korea's regional peace efforts, meeting with the European nation's crown prince, Frederik, at Cheong Wa Dae.
Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, were on a visit to Seoul to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the two sides forging diplomatic ties.
They informed Moon of a plan to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along the border with North Korea later in the day.
Moon responded, "(You) will be able to see a changed DMZ from the withdrawal of guard posts, the removal of landmines and remains excavation, which were conducted as part of peace-building projects between South and North Korea," according to Moon's spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
The president pointed out that Denmark dispatched the hospital ship Jutlandia to support the medical treatment of soldiers and civilians during the 1950-53 Korean War and also helped South Korea set up the National Medical Center.
The crown prince reaffirmed Denmark's support for South Korea's peace initiative, Ko added.
The Danish couple is leading a delegation with the aim of promoting bilateral economic and cultural exchanges, especially on the occasion of the "2019 Korea-Denmark Cultural Year."
Moon expressed his appreciation for Mary's role as a "patron" for the joint cultural program.
"I hope the hearts of the two nations' people will get closer" through it, Moon said.
The president noted that he's meeting with the crown prince for the first time in seven months. They encountered each other last October, when Moon visited Copenhagen for the first summit of Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, widely called P4G.
Frederik said P4G cooperation between South Korea and Denmark is expected to deepen broader bilateral partnerships.
He added that the Danish delegation includes representatives from more than 45 companies in the health care, food and drink, lifestyle, design and sustainable development fields.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
