Nuclear agency expands probe into manual shutdown of Hanbit 1 reactor
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety commission said Monday that it will expand its special probe into the manual shutdown of the Hanbit 1 reactor earlier this month, which might have been triggered by a violation of safety protocol.
On May 10, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP), the country's atomic power plant operator, carried out a diagnostic test on the effectiveness of control rods, when the reactor's power output suddenly surged 18 percent and exceeded the 5-percent upper limit range.
The state-run operator, instead of shutting down the reactor immediately, only took such a step almost 12 hours later, according to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.
Initial investigations showed that a member of staff who was not licensed to handle the control rods had managed the critical component that regulates the fission reaction in reactors.
The 950-megawatt pressurized water reactor in Yeonggwang, 320 kilometers south of Seoul, had recently been approved to restart operations after undergoing maintenance checks that started last year.
South Korea currently operates 24 reactors, generating about 30 percent of its electricity. Asia's fourth-largest economy has been rolling out a phase-out plan that aims to wean the country off nuclear power and nudge it toward renewable energy sources.
