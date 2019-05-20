Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japan requests arbitration panel with S. Korea over wartime forced labor

May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Japan has made a request for South Korea to form an arbitration panel involving a third-country member to address the long-simmering issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Japanese media reported Monday.

Tokyo's foreign ministry has called for the panel's establishment based on dispute settlement procedures laid out in a 1965 state-to-state accord that normalized bilateral ties after Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula, according to Kyodo News.

Tensions have run high between the neighbors as Japan has protested South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor. Japan argues that all colonial-era reparation issues were settled under the 1965 deal.

The Japanese firms have not complied with the court orders, prompting the victims to take legal steps to seize or liquidate the companies' assets based in Korea, and Japan to warn of "countermeasures" to protect the companies.

The 1965 accord stipulates that the two sides are to settle any dispute related to the accord primarily through diplomatic channels. If they fail to settle it, the case can then be referred to an commission involving a third-country arbitrator agreed on by the two sides.

In January, Tokyo called for bilateral diplomatic talks with Seoul.

Seoul has remained unresponsive to the call while maintaining that a government cannot meddle in a court decision under a democratic system that separates three powers -- the executive, legislature and judiciary.

Seoul and Tokyo are currently coordinating over possible talks between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the sidelines of a ministerial gathering of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development slated to be held in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

This photo, taken on Jan. 23, 2019, shows Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shaking hands with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, before their talks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Yonhap)

