Antitrust chief urges Samsung to improve corporate governance
SEJONG, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Monday urged Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to improve corporate governance at the country's largest conglomerate.
In a radio interview, Kim Sang-jo, head of the Fair Trade Commission, said that Lee should show how to improve corporate governance of Samsung Group in a responsible manner.
The comments came four days after prosecutors raided a task force office of Samsung Electronics as part of an investigation into allegations that Samsung Group may have orchestrated an accounting fraud at its biopharmaceutical unit, Samsung BioLogics.
Samsung BioLogics is alleged to have intentionally violated accounting rules to inflate the value of its subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis, ahead of BioLogics' 2016 initial public offering.
The then-loss making Samsung BioLogics reported sudden profits in 2015 after it changed the method used to calculate the valuation of its stake in Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with U.S.-based Biogen Inc.
Civic groups claimed the alleged fraud was aimed at enhancing Lee's control of Samsung Group. Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack in 2014 and has since been hospitalized.
Samsung BioLogics has claimed that the change of accounting methods was in line with international accounting standards.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week