KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KT&G 103,000 UP 3,000
Muhak 11,150 DN 200
DHICO 6,170 DN 160
SBS 21,400 DN 1,100
LG Display 16,750 DN 450
SK 241,500 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 50
Kangwonland 31,000 DN 50
NAVER 118,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 126,500 UP 2,000
Kogas 41,800 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 277,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 1,250
NCsoft 484,500 DN 9,000
FARMSCO 7,370 DN 210
DSME 28,250 UP 600
DSINFRA 6,520 DN 130
DWEC 4,840 DN 65
Donga ST 96,700 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,800 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 283,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,950 DN 250
SPC SAMLIP 111,000 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG SDS 201,000 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,225 DN 155
DongwonF&B 252,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 1,300
LGH&H 1,282,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 330,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 21,250 DN 450
ShinhanGroup 45,400 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,700 DN 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,200 UP 100
BukwangPharm 17,350 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,250 DN 1,050
TaekwangInd 1,458,000 DN 18,000
HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 1,000
HANILHOLDINGS 55,500 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,810 DN 30
