KT&G 103,000 UP 3,000

Muhak 11,150 DN 200

DHICO 6,170 DN 160

SBS 21,400 DN 1,100

LG Display 16,750 DN 450

SK 241,500 DN 500

Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 50

Kangwonland 31,000 DN 50

NAVER 118,500 DN 2,500

Kakao 126,500 UP 2,000

Kogas 41,800 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 277,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 1,250

NCsoft 484,500 DN 9,000

FARMSCO 7,370 DN 210

DSME 28,250 UP 600

DSINFRA 6,520 DN 130

DWEC 4,840 DN 65

Donga ST 96,700 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,800 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 283,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,950 DN 250

SPC SAMLIP 111,000 DN 3,500

SAMSUNG SDS 201,000 DN 2,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,225 DN 155

DongwonF&B 252,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 1,300

LGH&H 1,282,000 UP 11,000

LGCHEM 330,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 21,250 DN 450

ShinhanGroup 45,400 UP 450

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,700 DN 700

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,200 UP 100

BukwangPharm 17,350 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 31,250 DN 1,050

TaekwangInd 1,458,000 DN 18,000

HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 1,000

HANILHOLDINGS 55,500 DN 700

DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 1,000

SsangyongCement 5,810 DN 30

(MORE)