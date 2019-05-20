KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 31,900 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,870 DN 160
LG Corp. 71,500 UP 100
KISWire 24,550 UP 100
LotteFood 567,000 DN 12,000
NEXENTIRE 10,300 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 DN 1,800
KCC 271,500 DN 10,500
AmoreG 69,200 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 129,000 UP 3,500
NamyangDairy 586,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,000 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,500 DN 200
Shinsegae 300,000 UP 6,000
GCH Corp 21,450 DN 500
Nongshim 254,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 44,200 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 4,405 DN 30
Hyosung 75,700 DN 2,900
BoryungPharm 12,200 DN 300
L&L 16,300 DN 100
LOTTE 44,650 DN 550
AK Holdings 48,800 DN 300
Binggrae 75,500 UP 700
HITEJINRO 20,600 UP 100
Yuhan 236,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 22,950 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 151,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 97,600 DN 2,900
DaelimInd 102,500 DN 500
SK hynix 70,900 DN 700
Youngpoong 710,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,000 DN 200
Hanwha 26,450 DN 300
DB HiTek 14,700 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,600 DN 140
CJ 103,500 0
JWPHARMA 32,350 DN 650
LGInt 17,000 DN 950
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 DN 500
