KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
AMOREPACIFIC 195,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 25,100 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 46,350 UP 650
Hansae 24,300 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 56,300 UP 600
Youngone Corp 42,300 UP 1,900
GKL 21,200 DN 350
DAEKYO 6,070 DN 10
LF 23,300 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,350 DN 210
KOLON IND 46,000 DN 1,550
HanmiPharm 403,000 DN 8,500
JW HOLDINGS 6,090 DN 100
SK Innovation 165,000 DN 3,000
SBC 18,200 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 UP 350
TONGYANG 1,805 DN 5
Daesang 26,150 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,080 0
ORION Holdings 17,450 DN 300
LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 42,000 UP 800
NHIS 13,150 DN 50
SK Discovery 26,350 DN 400
LS 44,850 DN 100
GC Corp 126,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,850 UP 50
GS E&C 39,000 DN 500
POSCO 235,000 UP 500
Ottogi 720,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 208,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 139,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,320 DN 20
SKC 31,350 DN 650
GS Retail 35,150 0
IlyangPharm 26,150 DN 250
DaeduckElec 10,500 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,850 UP 15
HtlShilla 97,500 DN 100
Hanmi Science 68,400 DN 1,500
