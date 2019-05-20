KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungElecMech 95,900 DN 1,800
Hanssem 86,100 UP 200
HHI 106,500 DN 3,000
Hanwha Chem 20,750 DN 450
OCI 85,700 DN 1,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,900 DN 600
KorZinc 424,000 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,550 DN 100
SYC 54,100 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 49,650 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 33,000 DN 50
S-Oil 83,100 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 103,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 43,400 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 92,600 UP 400
Mobis 217,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,850 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 15,750 DN 200
S-1 94,100 DN 700
Hanchem 85,300 DN 300
DWS 35,250 DN 800
UNID 48,350 DN 350
KEPCO 25,400 DN 50
SamsungSecu 34,450 UP 200
SKTelecom 260,500 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 36,050 UP 550
HyundaiElev 80,700 DN 2,200
Handsome 44,200 UP 950
WJ COWAY 78,000 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 162,500 UP 1,000
IBK 13,800 DN 150
KorElecTerm 62,800 DN 2,800
NamhaeChem 10,700 DN 300
DONGSUH 20,100 UP 150
BGF 7,620 DN 150
SamsungEng 16,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 96,600 DN 800
PanOcean 4,390 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 UP 350
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week