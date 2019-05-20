SamsungElecMech 95,900 DN 1,800

Hanssem 86,100 UP 200

HHI 106,500 DN 3,000

Hanwha Chem 20,750 DN 450

OCI 85,700 DN 1,600

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,900 DN 600

KorZinc 424,000 UP 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,550 DN 100

SYC 54,100 DN 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 49,650 DN 450

IS DONGSEO 33,000 DN 50

S-Oil 83,100 DN 1,400

LG Innotek 103,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,000 DN 6,500

HYUNDAI WIA 43,400 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 92,600 UP 400

Mobis 217,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,850 UP 50

HDC HOLDINGS 15,750 DN 200

S-1 94,100 DN 700

Hanchem 85,300 DN 300

DWS 35,250 DN 800

UNID 48,350 DN 350

KEPCO 25,400 DN 50

SamsungSecu 34,450 UP 200

SKTelecom 260,500 UP 3,000

S&T MOTIV 36,050 UP 550

HyundaiElev 80,700 DN 2,200

Handsome 44,200 UP 950

WJ COWAY 78,000 UP 1,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 162,500 UP 1,000

IBK 13,800 DN 150

KorElecTerm 62,800 DN 2,800

NamhaeChem 10,700 DN 300

DONGSUH 20,100 UP 150

BGF 7,620 DN 150

SamsungEng 16,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 96,600 DN 800

PanOcean 4,390 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 UP 350

(MORE)