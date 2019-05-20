Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 May 20, 2019

CheilWorldwide 25,750 UP 100
KT 27,450 DN 400
LG Uplus 15,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,000 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 70,500 DN 400
Celltrion 188,000 DN 7,500
Huchems 21,500 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,100 DN 400
KIH 71,000 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 43,550 UP 1,150
GS 49,400 DN 900
CJ CGV 36,550 DN 1,500
HYUNDAILIVART 18,850 DN 300
LIG Nex1 34,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,405 DN 25
HANKOOK TIRE WORLDWI DE16700 0
KiaMtr 42,650 UP 650
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 80
emart 146,500 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TIRE 36,650 DN 150
KOLMAR KOREA 65,700 DN 1,400
CUCKOO 140,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 113,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 30,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 293,500 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 71,900 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 31,950 UP 50
Netmarble 114,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S309000 DN2500
ORION 86,700 UP 2,400
BGF Retail 197,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 59,900 DN 500
HDC-OP 42,900 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,200 DN 850
WooriFinancialGroup 13,750 UP 50
(END)

