Seoul's producer prices rise in April

May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices continued to rise last month on a sharp increase in the prices of farmed goods, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The producer price index for all commodities came to 103.67 in April, marking a 0.3 percent increase from a month earlier and the third consecutive on-month increase, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

Producer prices are a key barometer of future inflation of consumer prices. On a year-on-year basis, the reading marks a 0.6-percent rise and the 30th consecutive month of increase.

Producer prices of agricultural products gained 1.3 percent on-month helped by a sharp increase in demand for livestock products, the central bank said.

A rise in global oil prices also helped boost producer prices, pulling up producer prices of industrial goods by 0.3 percent in April from the month before, it added.

Accelerating inflation generally puts pressure on the central bank to raise its policy rate, but the BOK has largely remained reluctant to do so amid sluggish exports and weak economic growth.

The central bank earlier said the country's gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, the worst showing in over a decade.

The country's exports have also been on the decline for the past five months.

The central bank has kept its key rate at 1.75 percent after raising by 25 basis points in November.

The bank's monetary policy board is set to hold its rate-setting meeting at the end of this month.

