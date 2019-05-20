Seoul stocks almost flat, foreign sell-off continues
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished almost unchanged on Monday, but foreign investors remained net sellers of local stocks for an eighth consecutive session, marking the longest selling spree since November last year. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.09 point, or 0.00 percent, to close at 2,055.71. Trading volume was moderate at 622 million shares worth some 4.6 trillion won (US$3.85 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 621 to 240.
The local stock market opened higher, supported by robust gains in technology stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
However, the KOSPI index turned negative in the afternoon session as market sentiment remained fragile over the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
"Sentiment is not good due to the sell-off by foreign investors amid concern about the U.S.-China trade feud," Lee Young-gon, a researcher at Hana Financial Investment, said.
Market sentiment turned more negative as the Chinese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar, Lee said.
Foreign investors sold a net 25.3 billion won worth of local stocks, extending their selling spree to an eighth consecutive session.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.94 percent to end at 42,000 won, while SK hynix, a global chipmaker, fell 0.98 percent to 70,900 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 2.07 percent to 118,500 won.
Automakers traded in positive terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor up 2.79 percent to 129,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors gaining 1.55 percent to 42,650 won.
The local currency closed at 1,194.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
