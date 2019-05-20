S. Korea's new ambassador to Japan presents credentials to Emperor Naruhito
TOKYO, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new ambassador to Japan presented his diplomatic credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday, just 11 days after he took the post, his office said.
During a courtesy call on the new emperor, Nam Gwan-pyo delivered President Moon Jae-in's congratulatory message on his recent enthronement and pledged to make utmost efforts to elevate the South Korea-Japan relationship to a new level.
The presentation of credentials took place in an unusually swift manner, considering that his predecessors presented theirs 30 to 50 days after their inaugurations.
Nam's appointment came amid tensions between the two countries over Japan's wartime forced labor and lingering friction over a military spat caused by its claim that a South Korean warship locked fire-control radar on its patrol aircraft in December.
Nam, a career diplomat, served as a deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office from June 2017 to February 2019.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
