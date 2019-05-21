S. Korea changes base year for producer, import-export prices to 2015
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has changed its base year for statistics for its producer and import-export price indices to 2015, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday, a move aimed at better reflecting recent changes in the economy.
Like most economies, the country changes its base year every five years to account for changes in economic structure and size and thus remove any possible exaggeration.
For instance, the country's producer price index would have been adjusted by 0.2 percentage point with 2015 serving as the base year but by up to 0.6 percentage point when compared with the previous base year of 2010, BOK said.
The change becomes more dramatic when it comes to export prices, requiring an adjustment of up to 0.7 percentage point for a base year of 2015 and 3.2 percentage points for 2010.
Also under the latest adjustments, the number of items surveyed for producer, export and import prices also changed.
The number of items surveyed for producer prices increased by 11 to 878 while the number for import prices dropped by five to 230 due to the elimination of items such as phenol, BOK said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility