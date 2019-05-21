Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea changes base year for producer, import-export prices to 2015

06:00 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has changed its base year for statistics for its producer and import-export price indices to 2015, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday, a move aimed at better reflecting recent changes in the economy.

Like most economies, the country changes its base year every five years to account for changes in economic structure and size and thus remove any possible exaggeration.

For instance, the country's producer price index would have been adjusted by 0.2 percentage point with 2015 serving as the base year but by up to 0.6 percentage point when compared with the previous base year of 2010, BOK said.

The change becomes more dramatic when it comes to export prices, requiring an adjustment of up to 0.7 percentage point for a base year of 2015 and 3.2 percentage points for 2010.

Also under the latest adjustments, the number of items surveyed for producer, export and import prices also changed.

The number of items surveyed for producer prices increased by 11 to 878 while the number for import prices dropped by five to 230 due to the elimination of items such as phenol, BOK said.

