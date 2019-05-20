BTS wraps up U.S. tour, drawing 320,000 fans
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has drawn some 320,000 spectators on the U.S. leg of its world concert tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," its management agency said Monday.
BTS wrapped up the U.S. edition of its global stadium tour with the final stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
After opening with performances to sellout crowds at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on May 11-12, the band also performed for two sold-out nights at Chicago's Soldier Field a week later.
A total of 320,000 fans attended the six U.S. concerts in three cities, the agency said.
BTS kicked off the Sunday concert with "Dionysus," a hip-hop number off the band's latest Billboard No. 1 album "Map of the Soul: Persona," with the seven BTS members appearing onstage in all-white costumes as fans erupted in shattering cheers.
They also performed hit songs like "Not Today," "Idol," "Fake Love" and "MIC Drop," as well as new numbers like "Boy With Luv," "Make it Right" and "Mikrokosmos."
BTS thanked their fans, "ARMY," for joining the tour in the United States, saying, "We together made these concerts that we've never dreamed of."
The septet will continue its world tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this coming weekend, and the globe-trotting tour will go to London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka next month.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week