All Headlines 17:33 May 20, 2019

The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor

SEOUL -- South Korea will look prudently into Japan's request for the formation of an arbitration panel involving a third-country member to address the long-simmering issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry received a formal request for the panel's establishment. Tokyo bases it on dispute settlement procedures laid out in a 1965 state-to-state accord that normalized bilateral ties after Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.

-----------------
S. Korea's new ambassador to Japan presents credentials to Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO -- South Korea's new ambassador to Japan presented his diplomatic credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday, just 11 days after he took the post, his office said.

During a courtesy call on the new emperor, Nam Gwan-pyo delivered President Moon Jae-in's congratulatory message on his recent enthronement and pledged to make utmost efforts to elevate the South Korea-Japan relationship to a new level.

-----------------
(LEAD) Moon asks Denmark to continue support for Korea peace process

SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in requested Denmark's continued support Monday for South Korea's regional peace efforts, meeting with the European nation's crown prince, Frederik, at Cheong Wa Dae.

Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, were on a visit to Seoul to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the two sides forging diplomatic ties.

-----------------
Antitrust chief urges Samsung to improve corporate governance

SEJONG -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Monday urged Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to improve corporate governance at the country's largest conglomerate.

In a radio interview, Kim Sang-jo, head of the Fair Trade Commission, said that Lee should show how to improve corporate governance of Samsung Group in a responsible manner.

-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to seek to create state investigative organ for police reform

SEOUL -- The presidential office, the government and the ruling party will seek to establish a state investigative control tower as part of the drive for police reform, officials said Monday.

The move is aimed at preventing police officers in charge of non-probe affairs from being involved in investigations and blocking intelligence officers from intervening in politics.

-----------------
Economic growth to pick up in Q2, but uncertainties remain: BOK chief

SEOUL -- South Korea's economic growth will likely rebound down the road, but the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China continues to present challenges to Asia's fourth-largest economy, Seoul's central bank chief said Monday.

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the country will maintain a close watch on how the U.S.-China trade dispute unfolds.

"We will keep an eye on the effect it has (on the local economy)," Lee said while meeting with reporters.

-----------------
BTS wraps up U.S. tour, drawing 320,000 fans

SEOUL -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has drawn some 320,000 spectators on the U.S. leg of its world concert tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," its management agency said Monday.

BTS wrapped up the U.S. edition of its global stadium tour with the final stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks almost flat, foreign sell-off continues

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished almost unchanged on Monday, but foreign investors remained net sellers of local stocks for an eighth consecutive session, marking the longest selling spree since November last year. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.09 point, or 0.00 percent, to close at 2,055.71. Trading volume was moderate at 622 million shares worth some 4.6 trillion won (US$3.85 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 621 to 240.
