Despite tough grouping at Women's World Cup, S. Korea coach believes in players
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Duk-yeo, head coach of the South Korean women's national football team, is a realist. He's not going to go around talking the talk, when he knows it'll be difficult to walk the walk.
Such is the outlook for his team at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, where South Korea have been drawn against hosts France, as well as Norway and Nigeria, in Group A. In Yoon's mind, this is the toughest of the six groups in the June 7-July 7 tournament.
But the coach still has faith in his players, saying they have made great strides since the last World Cup four years ago.
South Korea reached the knockout stage for the first time then, and Yoon said Monday the goal this year is to at least match that feat.
"Our players and I learned a great deal from the 2015 World Cup, and we'll try to build on that experience this year," Yoon said at the national team media day in Seoul. He's been the women's head coach since December 2012.
"We can't consider ourselves among the world's great powers yet, but our players have improved so much," the coach added. "If we play hard from start to finish, then I think it will help grow women's football in this country even further."
South Korea will be under the brightest spotlight from the get-go, as they face hosts France in the opening match of the competition on June 7 at Parc des Princes in Paris. It will be the only match of that day.
South Korea will next face Nigeria on June 12 at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, and then Norway at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
The top two nations from each of the six groups, plus the four best third-place teams, will advance to the round of 16.
At No. 4, France are the top-ranked nation in Group A, followed by Norway (No. 12), South Korea (No. 14) and Nigeria (No. 38).
This will be the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, and South Korea will be making their third appearance. They were eliminated in the group stage in 2003 and made it to the round of 16 in 2015.
Yoon called France "the biggest title favorites." He noted that Norway are former champions with a strong tradition and Nigeria, though they're below South Korea in the FIFA rankings, are an experienced squad.
"We're going to need four points with one win, one draw and one loss, in order to reach the next round," Yoon said. "I think our group is the most difficult one, and we'll try hard to survive at the end."
Captain Cho So-hyun, who spent the 2018 season with a Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, said she's most looking forward to going up against Norway in the group stage.
"When I was playing there, I felt our domestic clubs could be competitive against teams in European leagues," Cho said. "I wanted to face Norway at some point and now I'll get a chance at the World Cup. It's an honor to be playing at another World Cup, and I'll try to take the team to a higher place this time."
Yoon, Cho and the rest of the team are scheduled to depart for Sweden on Wednesday and play Sweden, world No. 9, in a tuneup match in Gothenburg on June 1.
