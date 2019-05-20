S. Korean goalkeeper shrugs off experience concern ahead of Women's World Cup
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- One glaring hole for South Korea at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France will be in net, where no starter has emerged among three inexperienced goalkeepers.
Injuries to key veterans have complicated the picture for head coach Yoon Duk-yeo. Yoon Young-geul, who'd been the mainstay in goal since early 2018, underwent a knee operation earlier this year that ruled her out of the June 7-July 7 tournament. Kim Jeong-mi, she of 116 caps, was about to re-enter the national team mix but suffered an Achilles tendon injury on May 2, only five days before the final training camp opened.
That left coach Yoon with three players who have combined for only 18 international appearances: Kang Ga-e (13 caps), Jeong Bo-ram (three) and Kim Min-jeong (two). Kang wasn't healthy, either, as she dealt with a quadriceps injury during camp and only returned to full practice earlier Monday.
At the national team media day Monday afternoon in Seoul, Kang shrugged off concerns that the trio's lack of experience will hurt the team.
"It would have been nice to have had a full camp, and now I'm prepared to put in extra work," Kang said. "I'll try to channel my nervous energy and turn it into confidence."
Kang said she isn't yet 100 percent but she believes she will peak in time for the World Cup. At 28, she is the oldest of the three, with four appearances in 2019. Kim's last international match came in a friendly against the United States in October 2017, while Jeong's most recent appearance was in an Asian Games group match against the Maldives in August last year.
Coach Yoon hinted Kang has an inside track for the starting gig, saying, "I think we're past the point of having to worry about her health. I believe she'll play well and hopefully she'll engage in friendly competition with the others."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week