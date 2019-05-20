(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 aims to keep going forward to reach the top
By Park Boram
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- After more than five years, boy group GOT7 has released its first autobiographical album, a shift from its previous focus on love songs.
The seven-track EP, which hit the shelves and major music streaming sites Monday, tells autobiographical stories of the seven members.
The spinning top of its title -- "Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity" -- is an idea that the band's leader JB came up with.
"I thought that my life seems like a top, going back and forth between insecurity and security," JB said in an interview in Seoul with Yonhap News Agency and other news outlets.
"But the album also carries a message that (I) will keep going forward despite the insecurity and go beyond it to write a new chapter (in my life)."
JB partly composed the album's main track, "Eclipse," a stylish dance number, and its lyrics were jointly written by him and Park Jin-young, head of the band's label, JYP Entertainment.
"Personally, as an idol (singer), we sometimes feel a sense of insecurity," member Mark also said of the album's name. "We have been scheduled to launch a world arena tour. ... We are (happy) at this good news, but, at the same time, feeling a sense of anxiety because we wonder how long people will (love us)."
The song "Eclipse" comes with a stage dance performance that fluently transforms in sync with the song's shift from powerful to sentimental lyrics.
"When you look at it, the dance looks easy and comfortable, but in reality, it's a very demanding choreography," member Jinyoung said.
Looking back on their five-and-a-half-year career, the seven-piece group said it still has a lot to achieve.
"I feel that there is nothing (that we have achieved) quickly and easily. We took a long time to pave our way step by step and brick by brick in a steady manner," JB asserted.
"We have yet to take a top prize (at major year-end music awards). We will definitely go get it," he said.
With the release of the new album, the seven members will put their individual projects temporarily on hold to focus entirely on band activities through the end of the year.
These include a new world concert tour, "GOT7 2019 World Tour Keep Spinning," which will kick off June 15 in Seoul. Earlier this month, JYP released the first lineup of 17 global cities for the concerts and said more cities will be added.
"Personally I think the world tour will have a very high level of quality. We are currently in the course of training and that includes a lot of good songs," Jinyoung said.
The members think the band still has a long way to go, especially in terms of improving their brand name.
"Honestly, we have come up with a solid album and concerts. I have no doubt on that. But I think we need to roll our sleeves up and be more active in putting ourselves out to the public," Yugyeom said.
Besides "Eclipse," tracks on the new album include "1º," "Time Out," "Page" and two more songs, as well as an instrumental version of "Eclipse" only available on physical records.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week