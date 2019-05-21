Korean-language dailies

-- People involved in 'Jang Ja-yeon case' won't be able to be punished (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Do we not have riches like he does in S. Korea? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Jittery 'gold rush' (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't pushes to establish separate investigation unit to prevent centralization of power in police (Seoul Shinmun)

-- LG Chem to take part in gov't-led job creation in Gumi (Segye Times)

-- Google, Intel suspend transactions with China's Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ride-sharing at risk of extinction, S. Korea is Galapagos (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chosun Ilbo created companywide task force to obstruct investigation into Jang Ja-yeon case (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says 3 to 4 pct hike is appropriate for next year's minimum wage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushes to entrust experts to administer retirement pension (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Web of regulations on derivatives drive investors abroad (Korea Economic Daily)

