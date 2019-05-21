Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- People involved in 'Jang Ja-yeon case' won't be able to be punished (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Do we not have riches like he does in S. Korea? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Jittery 'gold rush' (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't pushes to establish separate investigation unit to prevent centralization of power in police (Seoul Shinmun)
-- LG Chem to take part in gov't-led job creation in Gumi (Segye Times)
-- Google, Intel suspend transactions with China's Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ride-sharing at risk of extinction, S. Korea is Galapagos (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chosun Ilbo created companywide task force to obstruct investigation into Jang Ja-yeon case (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says 3 to 4 pct hike is appropriate for next year's minimum wage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to entrust experts to administer retirement pension (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Web of regulations on derivatives drive investors abroad (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Exchange rate being watched: finance minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Officials agree on need for reform as police set to get more powers (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to boost economic ties with Denmark (Korea Times)
(END)
