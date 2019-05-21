(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 21)

If the administration maintains its current course and continues its expansionary spending habits -- the 2020 budget is certain to go well over 500 trillion won -- it will likely outspend tax revenue starting next year. Then it will have to issue bonds, and the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product is likely to surpass 40 percent, which was the Maginot Line set by the government in 2015 to be respected through 2060. The ratio will rise to 39.5 percent this year if the revised supplementary budget is executed.