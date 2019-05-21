(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 21)

The liberal government already came up with a super budget of 470.5 trillion won for this year. Next year's budget is likely to surpass 500 trillion. Government debt is expected to rise to 781.7 trillion won in 2020 from this year's 731.8 trillion won. The sum is forecast to account for 40 percent of GDP next year. However, it would be better to keep this under 40 percent to ensure fiscal soundness.