(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 21)

The theme of the memorial is "Rediscovering Roh Moo-hyun." One of the values so earnestly championed by Roh was a spirit of integration. During the divisive period when he served as president, he championed "harmony between Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces" above all — national integration, in other words — as clearly seen in his proposal for a grand coalition beyond the boundaries of political parties and regions. At a time when hatred and curses have become the new norms in our political landscape, Roh's farsighted vision is what we need most now.