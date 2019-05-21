Red fire ants discovered in imported stones from China
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Four red fire ants were discovered at a port in Incheon, west of Seoul, prompting officials to intensify countermeasures against infestations, authorities in South Korea said Tuesday.
The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency confirmed that the highly invasive ant species were discovered in landscape rocks from one of the containers shipped from the Guangdong province in China.
It marked the second discovery of red fire ants in South Korea this year and the 10th time since September 2017.
The containers with the stones were delivered to Incheon on Friday, with the local authority finding the ants during its inspection carried out Monday. The disinfection procedures were immediately carried out.
Authorities said no further red fire ants were found within a 50-meter boundary of the containers.
Considering the rising amount of agricultural products and landscape stones being imported to the country, the agency said it will continue to carry out thorough inspections on such products arriving from overseas.
In September 2017, about 1,000 red fire ants and their colony were spotted at the Busan port, causing fears that South Korea may no longer be safe from the aggressive species. Red fire ants have a sting that can cause severe allergic reactions in people, including breathing problems, and in severe cases can lead to death.
