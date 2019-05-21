S. Korean Koo Ja-cheol rejects 3-year offer from FC Augsburg: agent
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Koo Ja-cheol has turned down an extension offer from FC Augsburg, his agent said Tuesday, as the 30-year-old is seeking a fresh start.
"FC Augsburg made a three-year offer, but Koo Ja-cheol didn't accept it," said Ryu Taek-hyoung of Woul Sports. "There was a strong determination on the player's part to take on a new challenge."
Earlier in the day, the German sports magazine Kicker reported that Koo and FC Augsburg had failed to come to an agreement on a new deal, and Koo was about to leave the club after 5 1/2 years.
Koo has had two separate stints with FC Augsburg, first from the 2011-2012 to 2012-2013 seasons on loan from VfL Wolfsburg. He played for Mainz 05 from 2013 to the early part of the 2015-2016 season, before moving to FC Augsburg in August 2015.
In all, Koo has been in the Bundesliga since January 2011 with three clubs. He made 26 appearances in the top German league in the 2018-2019 season, scoring two goals and setting up one.
Kicker reported that Koo has received offers from the Bundesliga, Japan and China, and added the player would prefer to stay in Germany.
The former South Korean captain retired from international player after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in January this year.
