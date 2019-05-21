Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM thanks UAE minister over phone for hostage rescue efforts

All Headlines 08:44 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed thanks to her United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart for helping rescue a South Korean man from a hostage situation in Libya, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

During the phone conversation late Monday with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kang also proposed holding a "special strategic dialogue" between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the second half of the year and invited him to visit Seoul for the talks.

Abdullah told Kang that he was also pleased the hostage safely returned to his family and that he was positive about her invitation.

He also said he hopes South Korea and UAE push for stronger ties as special strategic partners going forward by closely cooperating with each other, according to the Seoul ministry.

President Moon Jae-in had similar phone talks with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Moon expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the crown prince for the efforts that freed a 62-year-old Korean hostage last week, who had been held captive for over a year by armed militants. The man returned to South Korea on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha awaits a meeting with President Moon Jae-in and Danish Crown Prince Frederik at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on May 20, 2019. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FM #UAE #talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!