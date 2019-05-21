Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, May 21

All Headlines 09:12 May 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to meet top military commanders of allies

-- AFC Champions League matches

-- Interview with Super Junior's Kyuhyun

Economy & Finance

-- Cabinet meeting to approve cut in stock transaction tax

-- Financial market trend amid U.S.-China trade dispute
