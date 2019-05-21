Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 May 21, 2019
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 0
Incheon 20/13 Cloudy 0
Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 25/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/11 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/10 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 26/14 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0
Busan 23/14 Sunny 0
(END)
