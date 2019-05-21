Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 0

Incheon 20/13 Cloudy 0

Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 25/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/10 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 26/14 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0

Busan 23/14 Sunny 0

(END)

