Toyota launches all-new RAV4 in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Toyota Motor Corp. on Tuesday launched the all-new RAV4 sport utility vehicle in South Korea to meet growing demand for SUVs.
The Japanese carmaker came up with the sixth-generation RAV4, the first fully changed model in six years, to gain a share of the expanding local SUV market.
The new RAV4's basic version comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, with two others being hybrid versions. The gasoline version is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the two gasoline hybrid versions are equipped with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT), the company said in a statement.
In Korea, Toyota sells five models -- the RAV4, the Prius hybrid, the Camry and Avalon sedans and the Sienna van. The RAV4 is Toyota's only SUV model available in Korea.
Its independent luxury brand Lexus sells three SUV models -- UX, NX and RX models.
Carmakers, domestic and foreign, have aggressively introduced SUV models to meet rising demand for SUVs in global markets in recent years. Demand for SUVs in the Korean market is also on the increase.
In the January-April period, Toyota Korea sold 3,666 vehicles, down 34 percent from 5,584 units a year earlier due to a lack of new models. In contrast, Lexus Korea saw sales jump 31 percent to 5,639 from 4,305 during the same period, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility