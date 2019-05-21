Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports drop 11.7 pct in first 20 days of May

All Headlines 09:23 May 21, 2019

SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent in the first 20 days of May from a year earlier on weaker global demand for semiconductors, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's exports stood at US$25.7 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $29.1 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The customs office said the average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- declined 11.7 percent on-year to $1.9 billion.

By product, exports of semiconductors fell 33 percent, while outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless communication devices rose 12.6 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

By destination, South Korea's exports to Canada and Singapore rose 13.1 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively. But South Korea's shipments to China and the United States dropped 15.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

South Korea imported goods worth $27.7 billion in the 20-day period, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

S. Korea's exports drop 11.7 pct in first 20 days of May - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!