S. Korea, Switzerland seek better future through 4th Industrial Revolution

All Headlines 10:00 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Switzerland seek to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution to improve the lives of people and fuel growth going forward, the government said Tuesday.

At a joint "smart living" symposium in Seoul, the two sides highlighted the potential of ongoing industrial changes such as smart mobility and security, inclusive technologies to help the socially disadvantaged and finding tech-driven solutions to resolve tough issues facing the world, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

It also said that assessing Switzerland's approach to its smart city concept can benefit how the two sides prepare for the future.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution refers to a highly connected digital economy buttressed by technological breakthroughs that is expected to fuel innovative economic growth.

The two partners have been working to foster growth of innovation-centered venture companies and to conduct joint research and development in such areas as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and virtual and augmented reality,

The ministry and Switzerland's State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, which are co-hosting the event, further said this year's gathering will allow for better exchange of information and know-how between researchers and businesses on the latest developments in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

They stressed that such closer ties will be beneficial to all sides and contribute to improvements in the lives of all people.

(END)

