Seoul stocks start higher on foreign buying
All Headlines 09:19 May 21, 2019
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as foreign investors turned to net buyers of local stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,059.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1.31 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.78 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO declined 0.64 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility