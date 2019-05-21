Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start higher on foreign buying

All Headlines 09:19 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as foreign investors turned to net buyers of local stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,059.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1.31 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.78 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO declined 0.64 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,193.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.

