Government's dividend income down 20.4 pct in 2019
SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The government's dividend income from its stakes in public companies fell 20.4 percent this year from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Dividend payments of 21 public companies to the government came to 1.43 trillion won (US$1.19 billion) in 2019, down 367.9 billion won from 2018, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The companies include the Korea Airports Corp., the Korea Gas Corp. and the Korea Development Bank.
The ministry said the decline came as the government cut its dividend income worth 1.5 trillion won from the 21 public companies to help them secure funds for their investments.
Of the 38 companies in which the government holds stakes, 17 companies, including the Korea Electric Power Corp. and the Korea National Oil Corp., have not paid out dividends due mainly to net losses.
