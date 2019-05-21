Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea preparing to set up joint film organization with ASEAN

All Headlines 09:54 May 21, 2019

CANNES, France, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is preparing to set up a joint organization with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote the development of the region's film industry.

The state-run Korea Film Council (KOFIC) said South Korea and the 10 ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, are joining hands to create the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Film Organization (ARFO) before the end of this year.

"We will announce the establishment of the ARFO by the South Korea-ASEAN summit meeting in November," KOFIC Chairman Oh Seok-geun told reporters Monday (local time) during his visit to the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival.

Based in Busan, South Korea's southeastern port city, the secretariat of the organization will open early next year, he added.

The ARFO is aimed at fostering the Asian countries' silver screen industry across-the-board, ranging from policymaking and content creating to education and distribution.

"The ARFO is planning package programs to hold joint promotion events in America and Europe," Oh said. "For instance, it will set up a joint booth under the name of the ARFO in Cannes next year."

This photo taken July 1, 2018, shows Korea Film Council (KOFIC) Chairman Oh Seok-geun. (Yonhap)

