S. Korea preparing to set up joint film organization with ASEAN
CANNES, France, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is preparing to set up a joint organization with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote the development of the region's film industry.
The state-run Korea Film Council (KOFIC) said South Korea and the 10 ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, are joining hands to create the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Film Organization (ARFO) before the end of this year.
"We will announce the establishment of the ARFO by the South Korea-ASEAN summit meeting in November," KOFIC Chairman Oh Seok-geun told reporters Monday (local time) during his visit to the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival.
Based in Busan, South Korea's southeastern port city, the secretariat of the organization will open early next year, he added.
The ARFO is aimed at fostering the Asian countries' silver screen industry across-the-board, ranging from policymaking and content creating to education and distribution.
"The ARFO is planning package programs to hold joint promotion events in America and Europe," Oh said. "For instance, it will set up a joint booth under the name of the ARFO in Cannes next year."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility