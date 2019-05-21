Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cabinet approves lowering stock transaction tax

All Headlines 09:59 May 21, 2019

SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will begin to lower the tax rate on securities transactions by 0.05 percentage point early next month in an apparent move to stimulate the local stock market.

The cut in the securities transaction tax -- endorsed by the Cabinet earlier in the day -- is set to begin June 3, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Currently, South Korea levies a 0.15 percent and a 0.3 percent tax on transactions of stocks listed on the country's benchmark KOSPI bourse and tech-heavy KOSDAQ, respectively.

The transaction tax is imposed regardless of whether an investor logs a profit or loss, which has angered investors who suffered heavy losses last year amid sluggish stock markets.

Last year, the government's tax revenue from stock transactions amounted to a record 6.2 trillion won (US$5.5 billion), up 38.4 percent from the previous year.

The ministry said the proposed cut will reduce the government's tax revenue by 700 billion won this year.

South Korea also levies a capital gains tax on large holders of listed stocks, along with the stock transaction tax.

Currently, the capital gains tax is levied on large shareholders whose total stock holdings stand at more than 1.5 billion won in market capitalization.

