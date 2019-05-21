S. Korean shares up in late morning trading
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of foreign buying, but market sentiment remained fragile over the ongoing trade feud between Washington and Beijing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.08 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,065.79 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 3.81 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 0.42 percent.
In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.94 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 2.81 percent lower.
SK Innovation, the nation's No. 1 refiner, advanced 2.12 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
