Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in Paris amid row over wartime forced labor
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet one-on-one with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of an international conference in Paris later this week, her ministry said Tuesday.
Tensions over Japan's wartime forced labor are expected to be a key topic when the two top diplomats hold talks on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) set for Wednesday and Thursday.
Kang was set to depart for Paris later Tuesday and is expected to meet with Kono on Thursday.
The meeting will take place as relations between the two countries have chilled in recent months in the wake of the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings late last year that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Koreans for forced labor during World War II.
On Monday, Japan lodged a fresh request with the South Korean government to form an arbitration panel involving a third country member in line with a 1965 accord that stipulates such a procedure regarding a dispute settlement.
Seoul said it would look prudently into Tokyo's request, although many observers believe it is unlikely to take any real steps to establish the panel.
South Korea has maintained that the government does not intervene in matters that are being sought by individuals and decided by the judiciary that exists independently of the government.
Tokyo's move has been seen as a bid to legitimize its complaint over the tepid stance by Seoul regarding the court rulings. Japan has long argued that the reparation issues were all settled under the 1965 agreement that normalized bilateral ties after Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
The Korean victims are seeking to seize or liquidate the local assets of the Japanese companies involved in the case as they refuse to comply with the court rulings.
During the two-day OECD gathering, Kang will also hold talks with the foreign ministers of Peru and France. She is also scheduled to attend high-level sessions that will address various topics in relation to world economic outlook, sustainability and digital transformation.
The South Korean delegation will also include Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, First Vice Finance Minister Lee Seung-ho and Second Vice Science Minister Min Won-ki.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility