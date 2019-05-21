(LEAD) Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in Paris amid row over wartime forced labor
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet bilaterally with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of an international conference in Paris this week, her ministry said Tuesday, as a long-simmering spat over Tokyo's wartime forced labor showed signs of escalating.
Their meeting, set for Thursday on the margins of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), comes just days after Japan requested the formation of an arbitration panel involving a third country to resolve the forced labor row.
The two top diplomats are also expected to discuss holding summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when Moon travels to the neighboring nation for a Group of 20 summit to be held in Osaka on June 28-29.
Kang left for Paris on Tuesday, the ministry said.
Relations between the two countries have chilled in recent months in the wake of the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings late last year that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Koreans for forced labor during World War II.
On Monday, Japan lodged a fresh request with the South Korean government to form an arbitration panel involving a third country member in line with a 1965 accord that stipulates such a procedure regarding a dispute settlement.
South Korea said it would look prudently into Tokyo's request. It has maintained that the government does not intervene in matters that are being sought by individuals and decided by the judiciary that exists independently of the government.
A foreign ministry official on Thursday denied criticism from Japanese media that the South Korean government is "strategically letting the situation ride," stressing that the government is "carefully reviewing the matter."
Tokyo's move has been seen as a bid to legitimize its complaint over the tepid stance by Seoul regarding the court rulings. Japan has long argued that the reparation issues were all settled under the 1965 agreement that normalized bilateral ties after Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
The Korean victims are seeking to seize or liquidate the local assets of the Japanese companies involved in the case as they refuse to comply with the court rulings.
During the two-day OECD gathering, Kang will also hold talks with the foreign ministers of Peru and France. She is also scheduled to attend high-level sessions that will address various topics in relation to world economic outlook, sustainability and digital transformation.
The South Korean delegation will also include Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, First Vice Finance Minister Lee Seung-ho and Second Vice Science Minister Min Won-ki.
