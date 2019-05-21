POSCO to invest 1 tln won to foster startups
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Co., South Korea's largest steelmaker, said Tuesday it will invest 1 trillion won (US$838 million) to foster startups in the country.
POSCO said it will create an industrial complex for startups, as well as a fund to support promising firms in association with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korean Venture Capital Association.
"We aim to establish a platform to improve the environment for startups," the company said.
POSCO said it will spend 200 billion won by 2022 to build a data center and other related infrastructure for startups in cities like Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, where its plants are located. It will also invest in the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) to provide better programs for future talents.
POSCO said it wants the complex to be a research and development hub for its future projects in materials, bio and smart factory businesses.
For the fund, POSCO said it will provide seed money of 800 billion won and will try to attract 1.2 trillion won from other investors by 2024.
POSCO said it will help selected startups with its global resources, from legal services to its marketing network.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea