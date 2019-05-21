Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in Paris amid row over wartime forced labor
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet one-on-one with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of an international conference in Paris later this week, her ministry said Tuesday.
Tensions over Japan's wartime forced labor are expected to be a key topic when the two top diplomats hold talks on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) set for Wednesday and Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
SEOUL -- South Korea is trying to set up bilateral defense ministers' talks with Japan and China on the sidelines of an annual regional security forum early next month in an effort to restore strained defense ties with the neighboring nations, officials said Tuesday.
Discussions are underway with Japan and China to organize one-on-one talks between Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his counterparts when the top defense officials gather in Singapore for the annual forum, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, slated for May 31-June 2, according to the officials.
-----------------
U.N. says letter sent by N. Korea over U.S. seizure of ship under review
SEOUL -- The United Nations is studying a letter sent by North Korea over the United States' seizure of one of its cargo ships on suspicions of transferring coal and machinery in violation of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
Following the seizure of the 17,061-ton Wise Honest, North Korea's top envoy to the world body, Kim Song, sent the letter to Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres on Friday, seeking "urgent measures" by the U.N. chief against the U.S. decision.
-----------------
Cabinet approves lowering stock transaction tax
SEJONG -- South Korea said Tuesday it will begin to lower the tax rate on securities transactions by 0.05 percentage point early next month in an apparent move to stimulate the local stock market.
The cut in the securities transaction tax -- endorsed by the Cabinet earlier in the day -- is set to begin June 3, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
U.S. to further lower tariff on POSCO's cold-rolled steel: sources
SEOUL -- The U.S. Commerce Department has decided to further lower its tariff on cold-rolled steel products by South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO, industry sources said Tuesday.
According to the sources, the U.S. government recently decided to impose a 3.23 percent tariff on cold-rolled steel sheets produced by POSCO, down from its preliminary decision of 4.51 percent. The figure is based on anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 2.68 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively.
-----------------
S. Korea's exports drop 11.7 pct in first 20 days of May
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent in the first 20 days of May from a year earlier on weaker global demand for semiconductors, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$25.7 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $29.1 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
S. Korea's ICT exports down for 6th straight month in April
SEOUL -- South Korean exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell for the sixth straight month in April on weak demand for semiconductors and displays, data showed Tuesday.
Total outbound shipments reached US$15.2 billion last month, a drop of 10.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
-----------------
S. Korean shares up in late morning trading
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of foreign buying, but market sentiment remained fragile over the ongoing trade feud between Washington and Beijing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.08 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,065.79 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
WFP's April food provision to N. Korea marks smallest this year
SEOUL -- A U.N. food agency has said that it provided 982 tons of food to North Korea in April, the smallest monthly provision in 2019 amid growing worries over worsening food shortages in the impoverished state.
The World Food Programme distributed the food to a total of 448,790 people across North Korea last month, according to the report posted on its website.
-----------------
U.N. grants sanctions exemption for UNICEF's aid projects in N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.N. Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to allow the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) to carry out aid programs in North Korea to improve the health and nutrition of people in the impoverished country, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption, granted on April 11, paves the way for UNICEF to import items to deliver safe water supplies to communities and enable effective treatment at hospitals, especially for malnourished children and mothers.
