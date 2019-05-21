S. Korea's slowing growth cyclical and due to external factors: Moody's
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's apparently slowing growth may be due to cyclical rather than structural reasons and also because of external factors instead of local problems, a senior official from Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.
"We still think that a lot of these (downside) pressure is cyclical, rather than structural. Korea's economic strength remains stronger than many of similarly advanced economies," said Christian de Guzman, vice president and senior credit officer from the sovereign risk group at Moody's.
South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the slowest growth in more than a decade.
Also from the same period last year, the country's gross domestic product only expanded 1.8 percent, falling short of the government's annual growth target of 2.6-2.7 percent.
Guzman insisted the slower-than-expected growth may have partly been caused by prominent risks stemming from the U.S.-China trade friction that poses threats not only to South Korea but Asia in general.
The Moody's official also named China's own slowing growth as another source of external headwind affecting the region.
"China isn't just absorbing intermediate products for exports but is an important source of final demand," he told a media event that followed an investor meeting in Seoul.
South Korea's exports have dipped for five consecutive months as of April, with its shipments to China slumping for six straight months.
The country's exports may have further faced difficulties due to a tech cycle, Guzman noted.
Outbound shipments of information and communication technology products dwindled for the sixth consecutive month in April with a 13.3 percent on-year plunge in semiconductors spearheading the downward movement, the government said earlier.
Many here have blamed the government's labor-friendly policies, including minimum wage hikes, as a cause of weakening competitiveness.
Guzman reiterated the problems facing the South Korean economy, as well as its labor market, are rather due to external factors.
"In essence, what we see is the external headwinds that the Korean economy faces are more important in terms of determining employment trends than its own labor policies," he said, adding the local government is now seen to be taking a more "pragmatic" approach.
The Moody's official refused to offer any policy recommendations for South Korea when asked but noted the country may be expected to join other major economies, including the United States, in delaying their monetary policy normalization.
"We think the (U.S.) Fed will likely be on a pause. The (European Central Bank's) normalization will be delayed because of weaker growth," he said.
"The global liquidity conditions will perhaps give the Bank of Korea some space to also similarly back away from normalization trends we saw earlier."
The South Korean central bank raised its policy rate to 1.75 percent from 1.5 percent in November last year.
