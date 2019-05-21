Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to allow non-financial firms to offer mobile payment services overseas

All Headlines 14:30 May 21, 2019

SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday that it plans to revise an ordinance to allow non-financial firms, such as financial technology firms, to provide mobile payment services overseas.

If revised, South Korean people can buy things with mobile payment apps, such as KakaoPay and Naver Pay, at partner stores overseas, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The planned revision will become effective from next Tuesday, the ministry said.

The move comes as mobile payment apps such as Naver Pay and KakaoPay have been gaining ground in recent years in South Korea.

The ministry said the move could reduce transaction fees and strengthen the competitiveness of South Korea's fintech services.

South Korea's credit card issuers pay global credit card giants -- Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. -- about 1 percent of overseas transactions in return for using their networks.

