(LEAD) Gov't to allow non-financial firms to offer mobile payment services overseas
(ATTN: Minor edits)
SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a revised ordinance that will allow non-financial firms, such as financial technology firms, to provide mobile payment services overseas.
Under the revision set to take effect from next Tuesday, South Korean people can buy things with mobile payment apps, such as KakaoPay and Naver Pay, at partner stores overseas, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The move comes as mobile payment apps such as Naver Pay and KakaoPay have been gaining ground in recent years in South Korea.
The ministry said the move could reduce transaction fees and strengthen the competitiveness of South Korea's fintech services.
South Korea's credit card issuers pay global credit card giants -- Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. -- about 1 percent of overseas transactions in return for using their networks.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea