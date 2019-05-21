Danish crown prince couple to receive honorary Seoul citizenship
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Denmark's crown prince couple, now on a visit to South Korea to commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, will become honorary Seoul citizens, officials said Tuesday.
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, were to be granted honorary citizenship of Seoul in a ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in the afternoon, according to officials at the Seoul metropolitan government.
Frederik is the heir apparent to the throne of Denmark. Australian-born Mary has a special relationship with South Korea, as her father served at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology from 2002-2004.
"The city of Seoul has awarded honorary citizenship to the world's dignitaries since 1958, and it will be the first time a royal couple is granted the citizenship," a Seoul government official said.
The number of Danish nationals with honorary Seoul citizenship will now increase to nine, the official noted.
Ahead of the citizenship presentation ceremony, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon plans to meet with the crown prince couple to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between South Korea and Denmark in air quality and climate change.
Park will also sign an agreement on Seoul's participation in the Cities Changing Diabetes (CCD) campaign initiated by Denmark. Seoul will become the 20th city to take part in the CCD campaign, which calls for the cooperation of global cities in reducing diabetes in urban life.
