Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea

May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that a unified response by South Korea and the United States to North Korea's recent missile firing has helped maintain the momentum of dialogue.

In a luncheon meeting with some top military commanders of the allies at Cheong Wa Dae, the president also cited "personal trust" between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un and a change in regional security conditions.

"I think that the firmness of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and close coordination between the two nations have quite shined in their response to North Korea's launches of projectiles," he said.

Referring to some of the projectiles in Korean, he used an ambiguous expression that could be heard as "dando (ballistic)," but his office, Cheong Wa Dae, later said he meant "dangeori (short-range)."

On the basis of a prepared text of Moon's opening statement, in fact, his translator used the words "short-range missile."

Cheong Wa Dae's formal stance is that the allies are still analyzing the exact types of projectiles that the secretive communist nation fired earlier this month.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a luncheon meeting with top South Korean and U.S. military commanders at Cheong Wa Dae on May 21, 2019. (Yonhap)

Moon added that the two sides have effectively kept the dialogue momentum alive by responding to North Korea's behavior in a "calm and moderate" voice.

He emphasized the importance of the alliance in the peace-building process on the peninsula.

"Even if peace is established on the Korean Peninsula with the power of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the role of the alliance will remain important in the peace and stability of all of Northeast Asia," Moon said.

Present at the meeting were Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Gen. Robert Abrams, chief of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

The other U.S. commanders were USFK Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, USFK Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans and Policy Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, Special Operations Command Korea Commander Maj. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind and the Eighth Army's Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe.

